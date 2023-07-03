A moratorium on the issuing of permits for the sale of recreational marijuana remains in effect for another two months in Des Peres.
Aldermen met in special session on Thursday, June 22, which would have been the end of a moratorium first enacted on Jan. 23 and extended once before. With the unanimous passage of an extension, no permits for recreational sales will be considered through Aug. 21.
At issue are concerns raised by citizens regarding a medical-use marijuana dispensary, Root 66 at 12095 Manchester Road. The owners would like to convert their existing license to allow for the sale of recreational marijuana, now legal under Missouri state laws.
Among many worries raised by residents at recent meetings is the effect such a business might have on traffic and parking. In March, the city paid the Lochmueller Group for a traffic and parking impact study, and the aldermen, along with city staff, need to review that data as well as similar data gathered by neighboring Olivette in April.
“This (ordinance) is to give us time to look at the parking issues that we heard about at the last meeting,” City Administrator Doug Harms said during the special session on June 22. “We paid to have a study done because nobody had done one.”
The ordinance adopted by the board on June 22 also cites the need to “review the May 15, 2023, updates to the proposed rules for comprehensive marijuana facilities promulgated by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.”
Parking and zoning rule changes might be one method by which Des Peres leaders could curb recreational marijuana sales at Root 66, but other means could go as far as an outright ban on adult-use recreational sales. The latter measure will be decided by Des Peres voters on the November 2024 ballot. The ban requires a 60% voter majority.
A small group of residents were in attendance at last week’s special meeting, but there were no public comments heard, as the meeting was purely to extend the moratorium before it expired. As it is, city leaders have the traffic studies and other tabled measures to review.