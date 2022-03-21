Moonstone Theatre company presents “Proof” from March 24 through April 10, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions, the arrival of her estranged sister Claire, and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father’s madness — or genius — will she inherit?
Tickets available at moonstonetheatrecompany.com/tickets. Proof of vaccination required. Vaccine card or photo accepted, plus photo ID. Masks must worn.