Moonstone Theatre Company recently announce that the third and final production of its 21-22 inaugural season will be the Midwest premier of the Tony Award-nominated “Grand Horizons” by Bess Wohl.
Wohl’s new play puts a Neil Simon-esque spin on the story of a couple considering divorce after 50 years. Bill and Nancy practically breathe in unison — they anticipate each other’s sighs, sneezes, and ends of sentences. But just as they settle into their new retirement home in Florida, Nancy wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the news, they’re forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. Sophisticated, funny, delightfully, and sometimes provocatively honest, this new Broadway hit comedy takes an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love.
The Moonstone Theatre production of “Grand Horizons” will run at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center Black Box from March 24 to April 10, 2022. For tickets, call 314-821-9956 or visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com/tickets.