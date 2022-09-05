Moonstone Theatre Company is proud to announce the first of three shows for its 2022-2023 season at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. The upcoming season will kick off with Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” running Oct. 27 to Nov.13.
The romantic comedy tells the story of Paul and Corie Bratter, who are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer, and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find — too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Paul just doesn’t understand Corie, as she sees it. He’s too staid, too boring. She just wants him to be a little more spontaneous — and running “barefoot in the park” would be a start.
Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com
The second and third shows of the season as well as subscription and single ticket on sale dates will be announced soon.