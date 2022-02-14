Moonstone Theatre company has postponed its performances of “Proof,” originally scheduled to open on Feb. 17, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
“Just like other theatre companies and arts organizations, we have been monitoring the situation with the omicron variant,” said Artistic Director Sharon Hunter. “After careful consideration, it became clear that it would be wise to delay our production during the St. Louis surge. The safety of our audiences, artists and staff is principal to our operation.”
“Proof” will now run from March 24 to April 10. Current ticket holders will be contacted about the change in dates.
For tickets and information, visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com.