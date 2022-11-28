A new day care facility may soon be coming to Kirkwood, following a public hearing for Guidepost Montessori at the Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. The school and child care franchise is aiming for a consolidated lot at 10551 and 10557 Big Bend Road, just east of Kirkwood Road.
According to Kirkwood City Planner Amy Lowry, before consolidation the western property at 10557 Big Bend would need to be rezoned from residential to commercial. Both lots are just over an acre in size.
The new day care would be approximately 10,600-square-feet with two floors and 30 parking spaces. With 18 employees and seven classrooms, the facility would care for and teach up to 110 students from six months to six years old. The program will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with before and after school care beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.
Operated by Higher Ground Education, Guidepost Montessori is the largest Montessori school operator in the country, with 104 locations.
“We’re really excited about coming into Kirkwood,” said Ben Udell of Murphy Real Estate Services, representing the applicant. “Every child care center is different, but Guidepost has a real focus on education. It’s not just a day care.”
Immediately to the south of the site, Big Bend has a divided median that does not allow left turns into the site. Lowry said the St. Louis County Highway Department evaluated the lot and did not suggest a signalized intersection, but instead recommended the utilization of right in/right out access.
Kirkwood City Council Member Liz Gibbons said she was thrilled to welcome another “high quality” educational option to Kirkwood, but said she was worried about traffic flow around the property.
“I am very concerned about getting into it from Kirkwood. Most Kirkwood residents would be coming from the west. How are they going to get to this location? Go down to the stoplight at Fillmore and do a U-turn?” she asked.
Udell said that local traffic authorities “felt there were multiple safe alternatives” for Kirkwood parents to reach the location. Jonathan Raiche, director of Kirkwood’s Planning and Development Services, echoed Udell’s sentiments.
“That right in/right out is to make the access as safe as possible. That is the preference over making it convenient for somebody going eastbound,” he said. “If it means Kirkwood residents who live west won’t go here but Crestwood people will, that’s what it’ll be. What we’re concerned about is making it safe and the fact that it meets our code.”
At its next meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, the council will vote on whether to rezone the property at 10557 Big Bend. Should the vote succeed, the council will then vote to approve or deny a special use permit for Guidepost Montessori.