Despite traffic concerns from several council members, the Kirkwood City Council on Dec. 1 approved a first reading for a new day care intended for a consolidated lot at 10551 and 10557 Big Bend Road, just east of Kirkwood Road.
Operated by Higher Ground Education, Guidepost Montessori is the largest Montessori school operator in the country, with 104 locations. The new Kirkwood branch would be roughly 10,600-square-feet with seven classrooms, two floors, 18 employees and 30 parking spaces.
The facility would care for and teach up to 90 students from six months to six years old. The program will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with before and after school care beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.
Immediately to the south, Big Bend has a divided median that does not allow left turns into the site. The St. Louis County Highway Department evaluated the lot and did not suggest a signalized intersection, but instead recommended the utilization of right in/right out access, as 85% of traffic is estimated to come from the east.
According to petitioner Chris Horney of Murphy Real Estate Services, children are not required to arrive or depart at specific times, which means there is no “mad rush” for pick up or drop off at peak times. Despite this reassurance, several Kirkwood council members expressed concerns about traffic flow around the property.
Council Member Liz Gibbons requested a “No U-Turn” sign be placed on Big Bend at Fillmore, but was informed that U-turns are allowed in Kirkwood where they are not already forbidden. A change would need to come before the council via an ordinance supported by the city engineer.
Council Member Wallace Ward, who doubted claims that most parents would drive in from the east, said those coming from the west would have to turn around in nearby neighborhoods, affecting residents’ quality of life on those streets.
Council Member Bob Sears pushed back.
“Perhaps the business knows what they’re doing when they say a significant number of their customers will drive in from the east. One of the reasons might be, if it’s the hellscape that is being described here tonight as far as traffic from the west, then they won’t want to take their kids there,” said Sears.
Mayor Tim Griffin agreed with Sears.
“I think this is a good use for the property and I support it,” said Griffin. “If customers find it inconvenient, they’ll go somewhere else.”
The matter will face a final vote at the Dec. 15 Kirkwood City Council meeting.