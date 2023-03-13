The Saint Louis Art Museum in Forest Park will celebrate its new exhibit with a free public preview starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
Offering a fresh view of two of the most experimental painters of the 20th century, “Monet/Mitchell: Painting the French Landscape” is the first exhibition in the United States to examine the complex dialogue between the work of French Impressionist Claude Monet and American Abstract Expressionist Joan Mitchell.
The exhibition explores the ways in which Monet and Mitchell engaged with the French landscape. Monet spent his final decades in rural Giverny, some 50 miles to the northwest of Paris, while, from 1968 until 1992, Mitchell lived at nearby Vétheuil, overlooking a house once inhabited by the French painter.
Both artists addressed similar themes of trees, earth, water and flowers, as well as the inspiration of their own gardens. The exhibition explores the connections, both in subject matter and technique, that Mitchell shared with Monet.
The exhibit will present 24 paintings — 12 by each artist. Often monumental in scale and overwhelming in impact, these works highlight the fascination both painters had for expansive, panoramic formats. After the preview, tickets will be $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for children over age 5. For more information, visit slam.org.