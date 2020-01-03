The Moms of Meacham Christmas Party was held on Dec. 20 at the Kirkwood Community Center. About 150-plus toys and gifts were collected at Hardy’s State Farm. The toys were generously donated by dozens of area businesses, organizations and wonderful neighbors!
The Crown Royals collected “ride on” toys and bicycles. Special thanks to Bravo! West County, The Magic House, Sam’s Club, the Kirkwood School District, the Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber of Commerce, Chapel Hill Mortuary, Office Depot and our volunteers — aka ELVES for their support!
