I read with interest Rod Nobis’s letter last week in the WKT regarding the Webster Groves School District. It appears he has gotten all his information from one letter written by a former student who had a less than satisfactory experience. I fear he will choose which school board candidates to vote for based on that one single letter.
While I certainly am not here to dispute that WGHS grad’s experience, I wanted to share my own experience as the mother of a son who graduated in the same class. Hopefully, it will shed some light on the “rest of the story.”
The WGHS kids I know had 13 exceptional years in the district, including four at WGHS. They were all fully prepared for their next chapter, attending four-year colleges ranging from Bradley to Brown, Minnesota to Mizzou, Truman to Tulane, and more. Their fields of study included business, engineering, education, journalism, environmental studies, medicine, law, physics, music, etc.
Some Webster grads chose two-year schools, plus the military, and who knows what all. A world of options is open to our graduates. So proud of them and so grateful for the foundation and curiosity they were given by our district.
The strength of the Webster Groves public school system is what led us to choose this community when we moved here from Ohio in 2000. Of course, there is always room for improvement, but the district is heading in the right direction.
Because of the efforts our school board members are making to prepare our students for the future, I will support both incumbents running for reelection to the school board (Allen Todd and Alex Kahn) in the April 5 election. And, I will recommend Webster as a town with great schools to anyone considering moving to the St. Louis area.
Maryjane Hotaling
Webster Groves