Beware a columnist with a dog; words inevitably follow.
The most famous columnist/dog owner is John Grogan, who turned stories about his unruly retriever into columns for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Philadelphia Inquirer, and then into the memoir, “Marley & Me.”
You’ve probably seen the movie. I don’t recommend it, unless you have plenty of Kleenex. You will laugh a lot though, because … dogs.
They are remarkable creatures, pure joy covered with fur. We first discovered that two years ago this month, when a goldendoodle pup named Molly came into our lives — our first pet in 27 years of marriage. Molly’s hair never got curly, rendering her looking like a “toy” golden. Her tail was as long as she was and curled up like a feathered plume, which she wagged with her whole being. Who knew such a living thing existed?
She completely took over our lives that fall of 2019, with the family text string blowing up with pictures and missives about daily walks; her ability to nose a soccer ball the length of the yard; and her audacious run of what had been a somewhat orderly home. We rearranged social outings and work schedules to make sure she didn’t spend too much time alone. We bought premium snacks and sprang for mobile pet grooming.
Her timing was perfect. Who knew what would follow? Molly made 18 months of pandemic work-from-home bearable and fun. She protected us from anyone, or anything, that had the audacity to walk past our house with a tiny bark that said, “These are my people!” She taught us that naps are good, snuggles are contagious and love is unconditional.
I’m absolutely certain Molly made us better human beings. Which is why this next part is so difficult to write.
On Sept. 30, our 2-year-old pup had a violent allergic reaction to some ingested toxin, or maybe an insect bite or sting. We’ll never know. In the morning she was running around the yard, and by 4 p.m., we were making a tearful transfer from our vet to the emergency pet hospital for a last-ditch effort to treat systemic organ failure — but not before seeing her raise her head and wag that glorious tail one last time at the sight of her family.
I never dreamed anything like that could happen to a dog so young. When it became clear she would not survive the night, we made the heartbreaking decision to say goodbye and were able to be with her when she died. It’s been two weeks now, and the void is immense.
Sometimes, there are no words. The only thing I know for sure is that for 726 days, we were blessed with 20 pounds of joy wrapped up in golden fur. “It’s just the most amazing thing to love a dog, isn’t it?” Grogan wrote in “Marley & Me.” From one columnist to another, it sure is.