Drivers who use Interstate 44 near Interstate 270 should allow for extra time or consider alternate routes to avoid ramp closures this weekend.
Weather permitting, crews will close the ramp from westbound I-44 to southbound I-270 (Exit 276) at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28, for continuing bridge preventative maintenance. The ramp is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 31.
During the work, the ramp to northbound I-270 will remain open.
To detour around the ramp closure, drivers can continue westbound of I-44 and take the ramp to North Highway Drive (Exit 275), cross the interstate at Mraz, follow South Highway Drive to eastbound I-44 and take the exit (Exit 276) for southbound I-270.