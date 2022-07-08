Drivers heading along Interstate 44 in south St. Louis County this weekend should consider alternate routes or allow extra time as the Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes on the interstate near the Big Bend Bridge.
Crews will close the interstate in both directions by 11 p.m. Friday, July 8, to place girders and panels on the Big Bend Bridge near Kirkwood and Crestwood.
Traffic will be routed up and over the ramps, but drivers can expect much slower travel times through the weekend. Drivers on Big Bend are highly encouraged to use alternate routes to get to I-44 during this weekend’s closure to reduce the impact to through interstate traffic. Drivers can expect much slower travel times.
The three lanes in each direction of I-44 should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 11. One lane in each direction on I-44 will remain closed through August.
Big Bend over the interstate will remain closed through August. Drivers heading eastbound from southbound Big Bend can take I-44 westbound to Lindbergh and turn east. Drivers heading westbound from northbound Big Bend can take I-44 eastbound to Elm and turn west.
For more information or to be added to the e-mail list for updates on this project, visit www.modot.org/big-bend-over-i44.