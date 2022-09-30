The Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes of Interstate 44 near the Big Bend bridge overnight on Friday, Sept. 30.
Crews will start closing lanes on eastbound I-44 at 8 p.m., with all eastbound lanes closed by 9 p.m. Crews will start closing lanes on westbound I-44 about midnight, with all westbound lanes closed by 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Three lanes in each direction of the interstate should reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday.
Traffic will be routed up and over the ramps, but drivers can expect much slower travel times through the closure. Drivers on Big Bend are encouraged to use alternate routes to get to I-44 to reduce the impact to through interstate traffic.
During the closure, crews will be removing the overhang that allowed for the construction of the bridge over I-44 in Kirkwood/Crestwood.