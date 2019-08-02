Drivers who use Interstate 44 for weekend travel will want to consider alternate routes Aug. 2-5. MoDOT will close the interstate to set girders for the new westbound Watson Road bridge over I-44.
Crews will close all lanes of eastbound and westbound I-44 between Interstate 270 and Geyer Road starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, with all lanes closed by 8 p.m. All I-44 lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.
During the interstate closure, drivers will still be able to get to I-270 in both directions, as well as to eastbound Watson Road (Route 366). Eastbound I-44 drivers wanting to continue east can take exit 277A to Watson Road, turn onto Lindbergh, and take Lindbergh back to eastbound I-44. Westbound drivers wanting to continue west will need to take the I-270 exit (exit 276) and use the westbound I-44 ramp (after the bridge) to continue westbound during the closure. These detours are similar to the ones used during the bridge demolition after Memorial Day.
This is the first of two weekend I-44 closures. Crews will close westbound I-44 the following weekend between Geyer Road and I-270 at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. Crews will be placing deck panels on the bridge over the westbound lanes. Westbound I-44 drivers wanting to continue west will need to take the I-270 exit (exit 276) and use the westbound I-44 ramp (after the bridge) to continue westbound during the closure. All westbound lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
The westbound Watson Road bridge is scheduled to remain closed until November 2019. While the bridge is closed, Watson Road drivers can use Lindbergh to access westbound I-44 and northbound and southbound I-270.