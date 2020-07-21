Drivers who used the ramp from southbound Interstate 270 and eastbound Interstate 44 to eastbound Route 366 (Watson Road) will need to wait a little longer for the bridge completion, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced today.
Early in construction, crews determined that the exiting condition of the rock bluffs at either end of the bridge would not be sufficient to construct the bridge as designed. The team has been working to adjust the design and acquire the additional materials to complete the needed work. Although details are still being worked out, the department anticipates that it could take until late fall before the ramp to eastbound Route 366 is completed and reopened.
The ramp closed just after Memorial Day to remove and replace the bridge. Drivers currently use Lindbergh as a detour from the interstate to eastbound Watson Road.