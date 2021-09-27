After three decades of operating in the basement of the Hough Technology Learning Center, the Kirkwood Railroad Association is in need of a new home where its model trains can keep running full steam ahead.
Kirkwood Railroad Association President Richard Leber was recently informed by Kirkwood School District officials that the 900-square-foot space will soon be converted to the location for KSD N.O.W. (Nutrition on the Weekends), a program that provides monthly boxes of food during the school year for students in district experiencing food insecurity. The space will provide for food storage, as well as a location for packing the monthly food boxes that are provided to students.
The program’s move to the space is part of the district’s renovations and expansions being made possible by Prop R, which is providing funding for capital improvements to address overcrowding in the district.
The Kirkwood Railroad Association has known this was a possibility since January, but recently received confirmation and held its last open house for the public on Sept. 16 at the building, 106 N. Sappington Road. Leber said the association has absolutely no animosity toward the district, which has generously allowed the model railroaders to operate in the space at a very minimal fee for the past 30 years.
“They have been very generous to us, but it won’t be an easy move. The railroad is built into the room,” he said.
The train enthusiasts will have to pack up their display and move out by Dec. 31. Leber said the association is in need of a large room — at least 25 feet by 25 feet, or 50 feet by 50 feet if possible — to house its model train layout and weekly meetings.
“We need a permanent space, but we can’t afford to pay rent, so we know it’s going to be difficult to find someone who wants to donate that much space,” Leber said. “We need air conditioning, electricity and access to the building.”
Leber said the association is desperate to find a new space to occupy before the end of the year, otherwise the train layout, trains and parts would likely have to be stored in separate places and in the basements of club members.
“It’s going to be very hard to store all of this and things will get lost,” he said. “If we can’t find another space, we’ll dismantle it and salvage what we can, but we’ll probably have to trash a lot
of it.”
Anyone with available space or who might know of a possible location can contact Leber at 314-962-3362 or