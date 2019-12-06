I wrote Sen. Hawley an impassioned letter regarding how I felt about Republican Senators promoting Russian propaganda (shudder) and the following is how his staff replied. I am appalled at the disingenuous response.
“Thank you for contacting my Senate office. I’m grateful for the time and effort you took to share your perspective with me on issues important to you and your community.
“It is a privilege to both serve as your Senator and be your voice in Congress. Your message has been received by my office and I, or a member of my staff, will do our best to respond to you in a timely manner. I greatly appreciate hearing your thoughts, which help me to set priorities in Congress to better serve people back home as I continue to fight for issues important to Missourians.
“As always, I welcome your comments and thoughts about my work in the Senate. If you need further assistance, or if you have concerns about other issues, please do not hesitate to contact me again. If you would like to get regular updates on my work in the Senate, please visit my website at www.hawley.senate.gov or follow me on social media at @SenHawleyPress.”
The Senator needs to be better!
Webster Groves