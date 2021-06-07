The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis brings an extraordinary production with a cast and crew from around the globe to St. Louis in the organization’s return to live theatre with “Mlima’s Tale,” a moving, lyrical journey through the dark world of the international ivory trade from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.
Performances of “Mlima’s Tale” begin at COCA’s Berges Theatre, 6680 Washington Ave., on May 28. The show runs through July 11. Tickets begin at $20.50 and are available at are available at repstl.org.
“Mlima’s Tale” tells the story of a majestic and powerful African elephant murdered for his tusks. From beyond the veil of death, Mlima’s spirit follows the path of his tusks on a captivating and haunting journey through the dark world of the international ivory trade.
“We are thrilled to bring Lynn Nottage’s haunting and riveting tale of globalism to our St. Louis audience,” said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. “‘Mlima’s Tale’ is an exquisite story about culture, art, beauty, economics, greed and the incredible cost of conspicuous consumption. Through Mlima’s majestic spirit’s journey tracing its tusks around the world, we come to discover the collective power and impact of our choices.”
For audience and performer safety, theatre capacity will be kept at 25 percent, in line with St. Louis County Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines. In addition, The Rep is adhering to its comprehensive plan to keep actors, production staff and patrons safe during the return to live theatre. “Mlima’s Tale” is The Rep’s only performance from the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.