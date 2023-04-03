Mitchell, Brown & Associates was started by Martha C. Brown and Stuart Oelbaum, who recognized the need for a small law firm with a focus on elder law and financial litigation. Even after Oelbaum passed away, Brown continued on. As of January 2022, Brown transitioned to "of counsel" status and serves as a mentor and resource for the firm.
Today, Mitchell, Brown & Associates continues to specialize in elder law, helping clients with special needs planning, estate planning, long term care and adult guardianship. Now at a new address — 418 S. Clay Ave. in Kirkwood — the law firm aims to help clients in its practice areas with compassion and excellent legal work.
"The client population we serve is the fastest growing segment of the American population overall — our country is aging," said owner and partner T. Nikki Mitchell. "We work a lot with people with disabilities and the resources, technology and opportunities for those clients continues to grow."
After moving around the country and to Germany as an Army brat and Army wife, Mitchell is a recent transplant to Kirkwood, where she lives with her husband, three daughters and dogs.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and Spanish from the University of Texas, Arlington and graduated from the University Of Maryland School Of Law with a concentration in health law. During and after law school, Mitchell was an editor of the Mid-Atlantic Journal on Law and Public Policy, a journal that focused on the intersection of health and animal law and ethics.
Prior to joining the firm, Mitchell worked as a legal aid attorney handling a variety of legal issues, to include disability, SSI appeals, special education, elder law and family law matters; and as an education consultant, where she assisted schools from Pre-K through college develop and implement compliant Title IX programs and performed Title IX investigations.
In addition to Mitchell, the team includes Senior of Counsel Timothy McCurdy; and Senior Attorney Alicia A. Albus, who has been with the company since 2002.
Mitchell said the attorneys at Mitchell, Brown & Associates love to interact with clients.
"Getting to know families and work with them — sometimes through generations — is an honor," said Mitchell. "Our clients like our friendly staff and the ability to work closely with them and the attorneys. Clients are often going through very stressful times when they work with us and we get many heartfelt thanks for guiding them through these moments."
To learn more, visit www.elderlawstlouis, or call 314-962-0186.
418 S. Clay Ave. | Kirkwood | 314-962-0186 | www.elderlawstlouis.com