Missouri's first food truck garden will open to the public on Friday, July 3 for lunch and dinner.
9 Mile Garden, a partnership between Brian Hardesty and Seneca Commercial Real Estate in association with Bank of Washington and other local partners, is located at 9375 Gravois Road in Affton. Six days a week, 9 Mile Garden will feature a daily rotation of St. Louis’ most loved food trucks open for lunch and dinner services.
A jumbo screen will show outdoor movies and live stream sporting events, and a permanent stage will host local and national entertainers sharing live music and performances.
During Grand Opening Week, and going forward, the garden and its staff will follow the health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and St. Louis County to provide a socially distant event space.
“We’re excited to open our doors and bring a new gathering place to St. Louis,” said Hardesty. “We’ll have plenty of sanitizing stations on-site, our tables will be situated more than 12 feet apart, and we’ll be encouraging our patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing. It’s important to us that people know that all regulations and measures are being taken to protect their health.”
Grand Opening Week will kick off July 4th weekend with live musical performances by local acts The John Hughes Experience, Caroline Steinkamp and Tree One Four. Saturday night, the garden will screen an outdoor movie in celebration of Independence Day. Visitors can enjoy a number of activities and charitable events throughout the weekend.
9 Mile Garden’s lineup of 30 local food trucks will be on rotation throughout Grand Opening Week. Participating trucks are:
Fire and Ice Cream; Zia’s; Sedara Sweets; Farmtruk; Guerrilla Street Food; Doggie Mac's; Seoul Taco; Essentially Fries; Zacchi's; Wok and Roll; The Saucy Iguana; UKraft; Truckeria Del Valle; Burgers STL; Wayno’s; Blues Fired Pizza; Spud Shack; The Crooked Boot; Red Dirt Revival; Supersmokers; CJ’s Deli; Tastebudz Express; Heavy Smoke; Scoops & More; Poptimism; Graze; Smokin' Loud BBQ; and Slice of the Hill.
The Canteen @ 9 Mile Garden will also open its doors, serving a wide selection of draft beer from local and national breweries alongside a rotating selection of draft wines and cocktails and cold brew coffee by Blueprint Coffee on tap. The same health and safety guidelines will be applied within The Canteen.
Get updates on the Grand Opening Week lineup of events and activities at 9milegarden.com, and on social media at @9milegarden.