Eric Greitens lost handily in the primary elections for U.S. Senate. Only reaching about 19% of the total vote, his loss proves that Missouri Republicans don’t support far-right extremism. The former disgraced governor of Missouri, expert “RINO” hunter and member of the “MAGA crew” only managed to win in Missouri’s Bootheel — and even there he couldn’t manage over 43%.
Greitens’ attempts to redefine the Republican party failed miserably. It remains true that Missouri is a conservative stronghold, but that those on the right have resisted the sway to the outright violence, hatred, scandal and corruption that Greitens presented. Missouri voters, both Republicans and Democrats, want elected officials who will bring meaningful change back to their communities. And while we all might disagree on what that change should look like, we can rest assured that it isn’t Greitens’ vision.
There may be other future candidates who take aim at our democracy, but for now, we’re safe from the guy who acted out hunting his political opponents, allegedly tied up his mistress and photographed her, and was accused of abusing his children.
G.F. Fuller
University City