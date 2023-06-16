Villa Antonio in Hillsboro, Missouri, is the perfect place to enjoy Italian hospitality, live music and award-winning Italian-inspired wines. Live music is offered every weekend.
The picturesque winery is ideal for hosting elegant weddings, reunions, family gatherings, and charity or corporate events.
Sample Villa Antonio’s wines handcrafted in the Northern Italian tradition from grapes grown on the property. From dry to sweet, there’s something to suit every palate.
For those who prefer beer, check out Sandy Valley Brewery, Villa Antonio’s new small-batch, experimental brewery, specializing in subtle twists on traditional styles.
Hungry for more? For over 50 years, Fernanda Polesel has prepared traditional Italian cuisine for friends and family alike. Enjoy a classic wood-fired pizza or sample American classics like wings and sliders along with beer and wine.
Villa Antonio Winery is located at 3660 Linhorst Road in Hillsboro, and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit www.villaantoniowinery.com.
Villa Antonio Live Music Schedule
- Friday, June 16 — 3rd Phase, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 17 — Two Man Dan Band, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 18 — Acoustik Element, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, June 24 — Anita Rosamond Duo, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 25 — Big Budget Blues, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Friday, June 30 — Common Ground Duo, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, July 1 — Dave Caputo Band, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Sunday July 2 — Anita Rosamond Duo, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Friday, July 7 — A&C Band, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8 — Two Pedros, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, July 9 — Joe Metzka Duo, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Friday, July 14 — Taylor James, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, July 15 — Pennsylvania Slim, 1 to 4 p.m., and 80s Adult Prom, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 16 — Vince Martin, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Friday, July 21 — Jessica Tipton, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, July 22 — Strangers, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, July 23 — Acoustik Element, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Friday, July 28 — Dawn Weber, 6 to 9 p.m.