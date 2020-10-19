In 2018, 62% of Missouri voters agreed that we want a “cleaner,” fairer government in our state. We passed the “Clean Missouri” amendment to the Missouri Constitution. We voted to: limit the dollar amount of lobbyists’ contributions to legislators; prevent gerrymandering by having voting districts determined by an independent, non-partisan demographer; and to determine the way the Missouri population is counted — that is, to count all Missouri residents, not just registered voters.
According to one Missouri State Representative, counting only registered voters “undoes 231 years of the way it has always been done in the United States of America and is a radical and fundamental change to the democratic process in this country.”
According to a statement from the Clean Missouri campaign, “The politicians pushing the deceptive Dirty Missouri amendment (Amendment 3) have ignored their constituents’ mandate for fair maps.” Missouri politicians worked hard to place Amendment 3 on the ballot and to overturn the will of the people. Amendment 3 is intentionally deceptive, presenting itself as ethics reform when it is, in truth, an attempt to trick voters.
Amendment 3 would allow extreme gerrymandering and would give politicians more power to keep themselves in office. It would also override the transparency established by the Clean Missouri amendment, shutting the people out of the process. Voters of Missouri should make their voices heard on Nov. 3 and vote “No” on Amendment 3.
Kathleen Price
Webster Groves