The annual Missouri sales tax holiday is set for Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4.
Missouri has had an annual “Back To School” sales tax holiday since 2004. This tax holiday is meant to help parents save money when purchasing common back-to-school supplies for their children.
The sales tax exemption is limited to:
• Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
• School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
• Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
• Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
• Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
• Graphing Calculators - not to exceed $150
Municipalities and counties may also participate in exempting local sales taxes during the three-day holiday, however most do not participate. Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Des Peres, Shrewsbury, Oakland and Warson Woods do not participate. St. Louis County, however, does participate.