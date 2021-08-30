More than 50 protesters gathered outside the Kirkwood Community Center on Friday, Aug. 20, holding signs that read, “We Will Not Whitewash History” and “Fake History Is Propaganda.”
Gathering inside the Kirkwood Community Center that day was Missouri Prosper, a parent group that originated in the Rockwood School District over concerns about how diversity, equity and inclusion were being taught in the district. The group has since expanded to other areas of the state, including Kansas City and Springfield.
The Kirkwood meeting was just one in an ongoing series of town hall meetings. Missouri Prosper addresses issues of diversity, equity and inclusion curriculum, a controversial topic that quickly became heated at the Aug. 20 meeting. The group maintains that some diversity, equity and inclusion curriculum — the most familiar being Critical Race Theory — serves to divide students between the oppressed and the oppressors.
Kayla Vaughn was among those protesting the views of Missouri Prosper members.
“I think that we have begun to turn a corner in this country around racism, and some acknowledgment of the danger of white supremacy, and the legacy of white supremacy,” Vaughn said. “And there’s a huge push back from right-wing people, and they want to pass laws that will stop certain topics from being addressed in schools. It’s an encroachment on the freedom of teachers. It’s not right for children who need to be trained in critical thinking. They need to hear many perspectives, not just one.”
State Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-15th District, and Mary Byrne, co-founder of the Missouri Coalition Against Common Core, sat on the Missouri Prosper panel at the meeting in Kirkwood. Koenig said he anticipates legislation on this topic in the upcoming legislative session that begins in December.
“This is the number one issue in my district right now,” Koenig said.
According to Missouri Prosper, officials in the Kirkwood and Parkway school districts were invited to be panelists, but did not attend.
“The Kirkwood School District is not interested in being pulled into a national political debate on how issues of race and equity are taught in the classroom,” said district spokesperson Steph Deidrick. “KSD values equity, diversity and inclusion; that work is a priority of our recently approved strategic plan, which was created with feedback and support from our community.”
Elected officials including State Rep. Barbara Phifer, D-90th District, and State Rep. Michael Burton, D-92nd District, were in the audience.
The main speaker was Jessica Laurent Clark, a member of Missouri Prosper and a Rockwood School District parent. She shared her views on diversity, equity and inclusion curriculum, saying she had concerns about low state MAP test scores for minority students compared to their white counterparts. She said events like the Black Lives Matter peace walk organized by Kirkwood Teachers of Color in June 2020 do nothing to raise test scores.
“I don’t understand how being a social justice warrior improves academic scores,” Lauren said. “If my Black daughter is struggling in reading, I want you to focus on her reading.”
She also shared her opinion that attempts by the Kirkwood School District to eliminate “microaggressions” in the classroom — subtle or unintentional discrimination against a racial or ethnic minority — drive attention away from academics.
Karen Smith, a Webster Groves resident and parent whose children attended the Webster Groves School District, came to the Kirkwood meeting with concerns about Critical Race Theory being woven into school curriculum.
“We believe in equality all the way through, and I just feel like this is different,” Smith said. “Again, I’m here to get more information.”
Roberta McWoods, retired Kirkwood School District teacher and master mentor for Kirkwood Teachers of Color, was also in attendance.
“It means erase my history, erase me,” she said. “And when you erase me, you erase human cultures and you’re erasing American history. So who would not want to defend that? That’s as American as you can possibly get.”
McWoods said people have a right to talk about and protest past and current events that some deem as un-American.
“It’s un-American not to include any kind of history of all people of color, particularly African American history that itself built this country,” she said. “And it just seems ludicrous to me that somebody is saying, ‘We want you to just teach what we think — the parts that make us look good, and not the parts that have defined all of us.”
Kate Schreiber is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a senior at Kirkwood High School, and an editor-in-chief for the student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call. Merry Schlarman is a also a senior at Kirkwood High, and is a design editor for The Kirkwood Call.