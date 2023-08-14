Missouri has a reputation as a “gun-friendly state.” Missouri gun sales in 2022 totaled 553,000. Availability of guns and the absence of necessary safety measures are the major factors contributing to that reputation. Gun sales is big business and has a significant economic impact. The more guns sold, the greater the profit. With the profit motive in mind, legislative decisions are made.
A good example is the Missouri legislature eliminating state sales taxes on guns and ammunition. This serves two purposes — it increases income and provides an additional incentive to buy guns. There is no effort, however, to address any concerns about the impact of increased sales on gun violence. This is particularly significant given the fact that Missouri has some of the most lenient gun laws in the nation.
While other states take proactive steps to deal with gun violence, Gov. Parson insists that “Missouri does not need gun control.” At the same time, Missouri is one of only six states with more than 1,147 gun deaths in 2023.
Experience in other states demonstrates that efforts including universal background checks, required wait periods, Red Flag laws and others are proving effective in reducing gun violence.
If our legislators are serious about the safety and welfare of all citizens (as they should be), not just gun owners, they must recognize the fact that Missouri does need gun control legislation and ensure that it is passed now.
Jim Allen
Webster Groves