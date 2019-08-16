On Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 1 p.m., volunteers with the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will gather under the Gateway Arch in response to mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, as well as to honor the 100 Americans who are shot and killed every day and hundreds more who are wounded.
In recent weeks, gun violence has devastated St. Louis and Kansas City as well as Baltimore, Gilroy, Canoga Park, Newport News, Brooklyn and Chicago.
Volunteers will demand action from their senators to pass a strong federal Red Flag bill and legislation to require background checks on all gun sales.
The event will feature the following speakers:
• Karen Rogers and Lynda Stewart, Missouri Chapter Leaders, Moms Demand Action.
• Rev. Mike Angell, rector, The Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion.
• Caroline Bennett, Students Demand Action volunteer.
• James Clark , executive director of Better Family Life.
• St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
• Brenda Mitchell, Everytown Survivor Fellow, Moms Demand Action volunteer.
• Lewis Reed, president, St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
• St. Louis Story Stitchers youth artists collective.
Learn more about the participating organizations online:
• Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America: www.momsdemandaction.org.
• Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America: www.studentsdemandaction.org.
• Everytown for Gun Safety: www.everytown.org.