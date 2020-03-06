“Super Tuesday” is now history. Our state’s voters will get their turn to cast ballots in next Tuesday’s Missouri primary. The ballots will contain names of many candidates who have dropped out of the race for U.S. President.
Among the Democratic candidates to appear on the Missouri ballot are: Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Joseph R. Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, John K. Delaney, Julián Castro, Deval Patrick, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, William Haas and Michael R. Bloomberg.
On the GOP side on the March 10 Missouri ballot are: Donald J. Trump, Bob Ely, Bill Weld, Joe Walsh and Matthew John Matern.
“It’s a shame that the ballot will include some candidates who have officially dropped out of the race at this point,” said Louise Wilkerson of the Metro St. Louis League of Women Voters. “The ballots get printed ahead of time and can be a little outdated.
“We will post on our League website which candidates have dropped out as a service to voters,” Wilkerson added.
Libertarian, Green and members of the Constitution parties have a place on the March 10 ballot as well. Green Party candidates are Howie Hawkins, Dario Hunter and David Rolde. Constitution candidates are Don J. Grundmann and Don Blankenship, and the Libertarian candidate is Jacob Hornberger.
Missouri voters will go to the polls on the same day as Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington state.
GOP officials in some states have blocked names other than incumbent Donald J. Trump on their state primary ballots. Missouri Republicans will have a choice in the presidential primary.
“High Interest Election”
“We think this will be a high interest election on the Democratic side, so there could be a large turnout on Tuesday, March 10,” said Rick Stream, a St. Louis County Election Director.
“We urge all voters to look at sample ballots that have been mailed out ahead of time, and to have a pretty good idea of who they will vote for, so there are no delays and to avoid lengthy lines of voters on Tuesday.”
Stream said that by now county voters should have received notification of their polling places as well as the sample ballots for Tuesday’s election .
Republican Stream and Democrat Eric Fey are county election directors. Together they have hosted January open houses at the county election headquarters so the public could view new voting equipment and to cast ballots in a mock election.
Paper Ballot Update
St. Louis County has updated its voting equipment for the 2020 elections. All ballots will be cast on paper and the familiar touch screens of the past have been eliminated.
In September the St. Louis County Elections Board signed a $6.9 million contract with Hart InterCivic to provide new voting machines and software that operates a paper ballot system. The price tag was about $3 million less than the county paid for its old voting system, which has come under criticism.
“We have new equipment. It’s all been tested. We have plenty of poll workers and we will have technical people out in the field on March 10. We are all ready to go,” said Stream.
“Our goal is to insure that the voting is a dull, boring experience. People come in, vote, and leave – very efficient,” said Stream. “We want all the exciting stuff to stay with the campaigns.”
Stream said the election board looked for simple, reliable and less expensive equipment for voting. He said critics of touch-screen voting should be pleased with the new paper ballot system.
“We will have enough paper ballots and we are streamlining things to get the right precinct ballots into the right voters’ hands,” said Stream. “That has been a problem sometimes in the past.
“We are not using an App, which was a problem in Iowa earlier in this election cycle,” added Stream. “We are not using anything that can be hacked, which a lot of voters are concerned about after all the stories about hacking. We hope for an uneventful election here on March 10, but we’re ready if any issues arise.”
Using Ballot-on-Demand
The St. Louis County Elections Board recently released instructions for voters on use of the paper ballot-on-demand system, which it describes as a five-step process. The instructions are in preparation for the March 10 vote:
First, voters walk into a polling place, and show a poll worker identification, then receive the ballot from a poll worker and proceed to the voting booth.
Second, using a blue or black pen, the voters fills in the box to the left of the choice of candidate or issue.
Third, in the case of wanting to vote for a write-in candidate, the voter fills in the box completely next to the words “Write-In” and writes the candidate’s name on the line provided.
Fourth, if a voter makes a mistake, the voter asks an election officer for a new ballot. (The old ballot will be voided).
Fifth, and finally, the voter deposits the ballot in a ballot box to cast the vote.