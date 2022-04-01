The Missouri Ethics Commission on Tuesday, March 28, released the most recent campaign finance reports related to candidates and ballot measures in the April 5 municipal election.
Campaign finance disclosure is required when individuals, groups and entities receive contributions — monetary or in-kind — and/or make expenditures, paid or incurred, to support or oppose candidates or ballot measures. A personal financial disclosure is a statement, completed and filed, by a public official, an employee or a candidate, to provide to the public information about their financial interests. The Missouri Ethics Commission said the disclosure requirements provide accountability, transparency and enforceability.
There has been much talk about campaign finances in regard to the local elections for the Webster Groves mayoral and city council races, as well as the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school boards.
Webster Groves mayoral candidates addressed campaign finance issues in our latest story on the race, and candidates for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education were asked about their campaign finances during a forum earlier this week.
Detailed campaign finance reports for all candidates are available via the Missouri Ethics Commission.