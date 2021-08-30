The waiver that allowed Missouri restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks “to go” in response to the pandemic will become permanent on Aug. 28.
Prior the waiver, “to-go” alcohol had to be sold in its original package. The new law allows mixed drinks to be sold for off-premises consumption provided the alcohol container is durable, leak-proof, and sealable and does not exceed 128 ounces. The customer must have ordered a meal with the liquor purchase, and no more than two alcoholic drinks may be sold per meal serving.
The law does not allow liquor licensees to sell mixed drinks in typical “to-go” cups or other containers having a lid with a sipping hole.