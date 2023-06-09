The Missouri Chamber Music Festival’s 13th season, “Love, Intrigue, Death, and Diversion,” will be held June 12 to 17 at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave.
The dark and dramatic themes are threaded through each of the concerts. The chamber’s nationally recognized artists include both local musicians and those from around the world. They have also performed around the world.
The artists perform a series of chamber music concerts as part of the annual festival each June. Diverse programming, including new and commissioned works, is a defining attribute of the festival, helping to highlight the talent and diverse nuance of the small ensemble genre.
Concert Schedule
• Concert I — Murder Ballads. Monday, June 12, 7 to 8:45 p.m. A musical dive into life and death.
• Concert II — Missouri Chamber Music Morning, Wednesday, June 14, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Music for strings.
• Concert III — Korngold, Thursday, June 15, 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Italian mezzo soprano Benedetta Orsi and music of Hollywood composer Erich Korngold.
• Concert IV — Intrigue, Saturday, June 17, 7 to 9 p.m. Final concert intrigues with illusions of antiquity.