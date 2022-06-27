Old Community Missionary Baptist Church in Webster Groves is asking for help to replace a costly broken mechanical wheelchair lift that is necessary for parishioners to be able to access the church.
Roughly $2,000 has been raised toward the $50,000 fundraising goal.
The church, located at 238 W. Kirkham Ave., first installed the lift on the exterior of the east side of the building in 1982 to assist older congregants and comply with accessibility laws, according to Angie Jennings, a church member who is coordinating the online fundraiser through GoFundMe. She said the lift has been repaired numerous times since being installed.
“For years, we had operated the lift successfully and it has served the church well through multiple inspections and service calls,” said Jennings.
But during recent service calls, church officials were told that some of the replacement parts needed are no longer available.
Jennings said that while the church’s basement is accessible without the lift, the sanctuary is inaccessible without it.
“Congregants being able to get to the sanctuary is vital, and the lift is vital for our elderly and handicapped congregants — we do not want to exclude them,” she said.
Jennings said bids to replace the lift came in at roughly $30,000, and that there will be additional costs to consider such as permits and some structural changes to the building to accommodate the new lift, as well as unexpected expenses that may come up.
She said during discussions about how to pay for the work, and considering that a number of congregants are older and have fixed incomes, a friend suggested starting a GoFundMe account for the project. Launched earlier this month, more than $1,000 was raised in the first week. More than $2,000 has been raised so far.
“This has been God’s blessing,” Jennings said. We try to be an actual community church, and we have become and want to remain part of the community,” she said.
Old Community Missionary Baptist Church’s history in the Webster Groves community dates back to the 1860s when it was founded by a group of 19 former slaves who each donated $25, and the church was known as the First Baptist Church of Webster Groves.
Jennings said the church’s original location was on Moody Avenue, and that the current location was purchased in 1923, with the change to the current name coming in 1945. Through the century and a half of changes, congregants say the church remains committed to serving the community.
To contribute to the fundraiser for the lift chair, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr269nth.