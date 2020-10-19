Julie Smith, who teaches media literacy in Webster University’s School of Communications, has a message for everyone: “You’re being lied to.”
At 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, Smith will have an online conversation with KMOX radio personality Megan Lynch about that message as part of Media Literacy Week. The two will discuss how much misinformation is being spread through social media and websites, and how regular viewers can separate lies from the truth. The public is invited to tune in to hear the discussion.
During the hour-long discussion, Smith and Lynch will discuss ways that people can determine if a rumor or story is true or fake. Smith will share some of her favorite tools that can help determine if photos are fake, as well as tips about how to determine if a source is reliable or should be questioned.
Smith is the author of the books “Master the Media: How Teaching Media Literacy Can Save our Plugged-In World” and co-author of “Media Literacy: Keys to Interpreting Media.” She is a frequent lecturer on social media issues and a popular interview subject in the national media. She is a board member of the National Association for Media Literacy Education.
To register for this free virtual event, visit http://alumni.webster.edu/medialitwk.
For more information about Media Literacy Week, visit https://medialiteracyweek.us/.
For more information about the Webster University School of Communications, visit https://www.webster.edu/communications.