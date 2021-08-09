At the July Webster Groves Plan Commission meeting, developer Larry Chapman bemoaned that there was a “definitive campaign of misinformation out there.” Then, in last week’s WKT, he placed a full page ad for his development.
A few points: He states the development connects North Webster to Old Webster and that no building will be taller than 20 Allen Ave., which is 610 feet above sea level. Kirkham averages 495 feet above sea level, so when viewed from Kirkham Avenue, these buildings will be the equivalent of 10-11 stories tall. He is not so much creating a bridge to North Webster as a wall between North Webster and the rest of Webster Groves.
The ad touts the retail elements of the development. However, the zoning application states, “we are immediately planning apartments and condos” with no mention of any retail space.
The submitted traffic study does not take into account either Marshall Place or Oak because they are “only utilized by residents or neighboring residents who know how to utilize them to reroute a trip.” I would think that the 1,700 new residents would count as “neighboring residents.” Most onerously, the train crossings were not even taken into account in the traffic study. Rush hour trains are already known to frequently back up traffic on Rock Hill hundreds of yards north of Kirkham.
Finally, he calls Shady Grove Creek a “trash strewn drainage ditch.” This “trash strewn drainage ditch” is home to multiple species of minnows, shiners, frogs and toads — both of which are indicators of a stream’s health. According to the submitted plans, Mr. Chapman proposes to replace this with 6- to 14-foot tall concrete walls reminiscent of River des Peres.
So yes, there is a definitive campaign of misinformation and it’s quite obvious where it’s coming from.
Stephen J. Musial
Webster Groves