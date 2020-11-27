In response to comments in the Nov. 13 Mailbag, I must point out some misconceptions. First, in almost every community where a Planned Parenthood resides, there are clinics offering the same basic health care for women.
Second, I believe in science and science states that a fetus (Latin for offspring, bringing forth life) is a DNA-unique individual who has only half of the women’s chromosomes. That means a fetus is not “part of her body.”
Third, I don’t think that I should have to pay for something through taxes that I find offensive. If you believe in Planned Parenthood, then donate your own money voluntarily.
Also, why are the majority of Planned Parenthood clinics in poorer neighborhoods of color? I would guess that one reason is that the founder, Margaret Sanger, was a racist eugenics advocate. She was a guest speaker of the KKK and consider her own words in her article titled, “A Better Race Through Birth Control.”
I’m also concerned with the victim mentality stated through the notion that men and politicians hold power over women. How can we empower young women and girls if we believe that? Give them control over their own bodies through birth control education, including the availability of birth control.
Elizabeth Donovan
Shrewsbury