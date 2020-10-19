Miriam Learning Center and St. Louis County Library are collaborating to provide free, in-person and virtual tutoring for children with special needs at five library branches.
The program, which began Oct. 12, is part of the Digital Equity Initiative, announced earlier this year by St. Louis County and funded through the CARES Act.
Free tutoring will be available to St. Louis County residents with special needs in pre-kindergarten through college now through Dec. 15. An intake form is available at bit.ly/FreeMiriamTutoring. Individuals may also call 314-961-1500 to get more information or to register over the phone. Proof of income is required for participation. Students may receive a maximum of two, 50-minute tutoring sessions each week.
Tutoring will be offered at the following library locations, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
• Cliff Cave Branch, 5430 Telegraph Road
• Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Road
• Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Road
• Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
• Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road
In addition, tutoring services will be offered at two Miriam locations:
• Miriam Academy, 1138 Warson Road, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 5 to 7 p.m.
• Miriam School, 501 Bacon Ave., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
About Miriam
Founded in 1910, Miriam empowers unique learners by building confidence and a foundation for success. Through innovative programs including Miriam School, Miriam Learning Center and Miriam Academy, Miriam serves more than 1,200 children annually, ages 2-24, who have a wide variety of learning differences.