The Miriam Foundation, which operates the Miriam School & Learning Center in Webster Groves, announced it has purchased property owned by H.F. Epstein Hebrew Academy for the permanent location of Miriam Academy.
Miriam will invest an initial $2 million in improvements and open the new space next August for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The 58,000-square-foot building sits on eight acres at 1138 Warson Road in Olivette. The sale was approved by officials at Epstein Hebrew Academy, who plan to move the school to a new location in University City.
Major renovations include improvements to the roof and building systems, updating the building, and enhancing the layout for high school needs. Work is expected to begin in January, with space ready for teachers and staff in June.
The high school will include an administration suite, eight classrooms, a multipurpose room, two science labs, life skills classroom, culinary arts area and full-sized gymnasium. The design includes specialty spaces such as a TV studio and areas for clubs and sports. A large outdoor area contains a fenced-in field that will be used for sports, outdoor classes and gardening club. The campus is surrounded by a double fence and backs up to the Olivette Community Center and a park.
Miriam Academy opened with its inaugural class of 12 ninth-graders in 2016 to serve the unmet demand in the St. Louis region for educating high school students who learn differently. The school has grown rapidly and today serves 63 high school students in grades 9-12 at its current location in Town & Country. The new location will allow Miriam Academy to expand to serve approximately 120 students.
