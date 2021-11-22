It’s no secret that Jack McGowan is a big fan of Christmas. He’s known by former neighbors in Tower Grove Park and Dogtown for his elaborate holiday light displays. Now a resident of Webster Groves, McGowan has no intention of stopping the tradition — and this year, he’s got something special planned.
“Miracle on Summit” is an all-season event on McGowan’s street of Summit Avenue, just north of Lockwood Avenue. From Nov. 20 through Jan. 2, visitors can stroll Summit to view thousands of lights — including light shows synchronized to music at McGowan’s home at 119 Summit Ave. on Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 6 p.m. As part of the “miracle” of holiday giving, all season long, bins placed on the west side of Summit will collect non-perishable food donations for Operation Food Search. Interested parties can also donate to an online food drive, with all proceeds going directly to Operation Food Search.
McGowan said his passion for Christmas started as a teenager when he would climb to the roof of his family home to decorate. The holiday hijinks have only grown since then, and in 2020, McGowan brought his festive cheer to Webster Groves for the first time.
“The response was pretty incredible. I did a food drive one of the days for Operation Food Search and people showed up from everywhere. We filled up an entire SUV with food,” said McGowan. “This year I thought, ‘I could up that.’ We created the idea of an all-season food drive, and ‘Miracle on Summit’ was born.”
Wanting to use his “unique skill set” of decorating abilities for good, McGowan approached his neighbors, who quickly offered their support. Fellow Christmas enthusiast Kirk Stein, who lives on neighboring Elbart Avenue, is also joining in on the fun with numerous decorated trees, nativity scenes and elaborate model train displays on select days. Stein will also host a candlelight walk on Christmas Eve.
In addition to upping the ante with the collection of more food donations, McGowan has also endeavored to make this year’s display bigger and brighter than the last, with nearly 40,000 lights on his property alone. His efforts — which included renting a cherry picker — have earned him a spot on the St. Louis Holiday Light Hopping 2021 lineup. Visit www.holidaylighthopping.com for a curated list of St. Louis’ best holiday displays.
“It’s all white lights, like Clark Griswald. The entire house is covered — the columns, the windows and corners.” said McGowan. “The lights are perfectly spaced and it really gives that sort of gingerbread house look. And every single tree on our property is lit up.”
While McGowan is encouraging folks to take their time walking through the neighborhood, those who would prefer to drive can tune their car radios to 89.3 FM on Friday and Saturday nights to enjoy the synchronized light shows. Drive-through food donations are also welcome.
McGowan and his family have spent the last several months getting the word out, passing out thousands of flyers and displaying signs. He’s hoping, with a little help from the community, that this year’s event can create a true “Miracle on Summit.”
“I’m just trying to raise awareness for a cause in a time where we need to do that,” he said. “I’m happy to do my part.”
Visit McGowan’s Instagram account @miracleonsummit for more information. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit tinyurl.com/stzbk.