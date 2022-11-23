The neighbors of Summit Avenue and the surrounding area are bringing back “Miracle on Summit,” a holiday destination in Webster Groves founded to shed light on food insecurity, and collect food and raise funds for Operation Food Search.
The season-long event will kick off on Friday, Nov. 25, and will run until Jan. 1. Donate canned goods and dry food items in blue bins on Summit Avenue, and at Fire and Facet Studios, Betty’s Books, Webster Arts and Embroider the Occasion. An online food drive can be accessed by scanning the QR codes on signs around town or on Summit Avenue.
Hosted by the McGowan family, experience spectacular holiday light shows every Friday and Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk up and enjoy the festive display or experience it driving by and tuning to 89.3 FM.
Enjoy the festive lights on the street with s’mores, drinks and more during holiday block parties on both Saturday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Summit Avenue, just north of Lockwood Avenue.
Hosted by Kirk and Bud Stein, Elbart Avenue will feature holiday model trains both inside and outside. Look for signs on Summit Avenue or check social media for exact dates.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, experience a beautiful candlelight walk starting at dusk on Elbart Avenue and on Summit Avenue between Lockwood and Sunnyside.
Learn more and see full schedules of events on Instagram @miracleonsummit.