“Miracle on Summit,” a holiday destination in Webster Groves founded to shed light on food insecurity and collect food and raise funds for Operation Food Search, will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 1
Donate canned goods and dry food items in blue bins on Summit Avenue, and at Fire and Facet Studios, Betty’s Books, Webster Arts and Embroider the Occasion. An online food drive can be accessed by scanning the QR codes on signs around town or on Summit Avenue.
Hosted by the McGowan family, experience holiday light shows every Friday and Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk up and enjoy the festive display or experience it driving by and tuning to 89.3 FM. On Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24, experience a candlelight walk starting at dusk on Elbart Avenue and on Summit Avenue between Lockwood and Sunnyside.
Learn more on Instagram @miracleonsummit.