Miracle-Ear turns 75 this year and in health and wellness care – experience matters. With advanced technology and superior aftercare programs, we reconnect our patients to their loved ones and the world around them.
When it comes to hearing aids, Miracle-Ear’s expertise is unmatched. Hearing loss is as unique to everyone as their fingerprint. This is why each hearing device is tailored to an individual’s specific needs with prescriptive programming.
Dan Slapak is a board-certified hearing instrument specialist with Miracle-Ear. He recently moved to a larger office to accommodate his growing new patient appointment requests.
“I love my patients! They are the best part of my day!” Slapak said. “I take the time to listen to my patients’ needs and ensure they understand how to use their hearing aids. I want all my senior patients to be healthy and live independently as long as possible. Hearing is such an important part of over all well-being, and I’m passionate about being a partner they can count on during their hearing care journey!”
Slapak says no one should suffer the consequences of untreated hearing loss. Quality of life is too important to experience detriments, like depression, social withdrawal, anxiety, increased risk of falls with injury, and cognitive decline, including dementia.
Miracle-Ear is committed to providing superior service, cutting-edge technology, and free comprehensive hearing and lifestyle assessments! We also include lifetime aftercare and flexible appointment scheduling.
Patients and their families agree: “My mother has hearing aids from here and I’ve never seen her happier! Dan and Alexis truly give the absolute best services and are always there to take care of my mom’s needs and give her the best experience possible!” – Kaylee (St. Louis, MO)
