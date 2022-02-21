Miracle-Ear rejects the idea that anyone should suffer from hearing loss, and so does hearing healthcare provider, Dan Slapak.
Slapak is a proud St. Louis native. He said deep community traditions in areas like Kirkwood and Webster Groves is why St. Louis is one of the greatest places to live and raise a family.
Slapak understands hearing health matters. Untreated hearing loss can cause issues like social isolation, cognitive decline and increased risk of falls.
“I’m a Marine Corps veteran and I know how to get things done, no matter the obstacle. I’ve never given anything less than 100%,” Slapak said. “Taking care of my patients is no different.”
Slapak said his patients receive the most comprehensive testing and complete hearing assessment they will ever experience — completely free.
Investing in Miracle-Ear hearing aids comes with a lifetime of free aftercare such as
maintenance, cleaning and yearly exams to keep a patient’s prescription up to date for continuous crystal-clear hearing.
“Don’t put your hearing healthcare off any longer. I have the solutions for anyone and everyone no matter their lifestyle or budget,” Slapak said.
See below for a video message from Slapak, including how to receive an exclusive value offer.
14848 Clayton Road
Chesterfield • 314-266-5635