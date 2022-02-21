miracleear1.jpg

Dan Slapak

Miracle-Ear rejects the idea that anyone should suffer from hearing loss, and so does hearing healthcare provider, Dan Slapak. 

Slapak is a proud St. Louis native. He said deep community traditions in areas like Kirkwood and Webster Groves is why St. Louis is one of the greatest places to live and raise a family. 

Slapak understands hearing health matters. Untreated hearing loss can cause issues like social isolation, cognitive decline and increased risk of falls. 

“I’m a Marine Corps veteran and I know how to get things done, no matter the obstacle. I’ve never given anything less than 100%,” Slapak said. “Taking care of my patients is no different.”

Slapak said his patients receive the most comprehensive testing and complete hearing assessment they will ever experience — completely free. 

Investing in Miracle-Ear hearing aids comes with a lifetime of free aftercare such as

maintenance, cleaning and yearly exams to keep a patient’s prescription up to date for continuous crystal-clear hearing.

“Don’t put your hearing healthcare off any longer. I have the solutions for anyone and everyone no matter their lifestyle or budget,” Slapak said. 

See below for a video message from Slapak, including how to receive an exclusive value offer.

Miracle-Ear rejects the idea that anyone should suffer from hearing loss and so does hearing healthcare provider, Dan Slapak. Slapak's patients receive the most comprehensive testing and complete hearing assessment they will ever experience - completely free.

"Don’t put your hearing healthcare off any longer. I have the solutions for anyone and everyone no matter their lifestyle or budget."
miracleear2.jpg

 

14848 Clayton Road

Chesterfield • 314-266-5635

https://miracleearusa.com