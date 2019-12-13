To comply with new state mandates and keep favored elements of the school year calendar, the Webster Groves School District will be adding 20 minutes to each school day in 2020-21.
The Webster Groves School District’s Board of Education approved the change at its meeting Tuesday night. There will also be changes to conference times for certain grades, and the possibility of tiered start times for all schools is being discussed.
The Missouri Legislature’s new law that prevents school districts from starting classes more than 14 days before the first Monday in September prompted the district’s calendar committee, which is made up of teachers and administrators, to revise the 2020-21 calendar.
The revised calendar, which was shared with other committees and a parent group for feedback, retains certain favored elements from the past, including high school exams before winter break and the last day of school before Memorial Day.
To keep those elements and still comply with the state-mandated later start in August prompted the following changes:
• Adding 20 minutes to the school day
• Changes in jump start conferences for grades K-6
• Tiered start times for all schools
The first day of school will be Aug. 24, 2020, and the last day is scheduled for May 28, 2021. High school exams will be from Dec. 18-22, prior to winter break. Winter break will be held from Dec. 23-Jan. 1, with school resuming on Jan. 5. Spring break will be March 22-26. High school graduation will be May 14, 2021.
The state still requires at least 1,044 school hours each year, with an additional 36 school hours for inclement weather days. To meet the minimum hours requirement, start the year later, allow for snow day makeup and still end before Memorial Day next year, the district will increase the school day at each building by 20 minutes.
“With this slightly longer day, the district will be in line with the majority of other area districts and ensure that we won’t have to make up as many hours for inclement weather above 1,044 hours,” the district said in an email sent to parents about the calendar changes. “The committee recommended the additional minutes after careful consideration and surveys of other area districts.”
In addition to the longer school day, the committee also discussed all parent-teacher conferences. After gathering feedback from staff, parents and other committees, it was decided that jump start conferences will occur in August before school starts.
Parents will have the option of choosing a jump start conference during the day or evening. The district will also have two conference nights during the months of October and March beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.
In addition to the extended school day and changes to conference times, the calendar committee also discussed the possibility of modifying start times at all schools. That discussion has now been turned over to the district’s administration for further determinations.