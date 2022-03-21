I had the opportunity to meet Jeff Mintzlaff at an open house recently and was so impressed with his experience as a leader both in the U.S. Air Force and in the community as a former school board member in O’Fallon, Illinois. I really appreciated his emphasis on academic essentials and his willingness to listen to the concerns of all parents and citizens of our district.
My daughters graduated from Kirkwood High School years ago, but I still care about the children in our schools, and I believe they would be very well served with Jeff Mintzlaff on the board.
John Ritland
Kirkwood