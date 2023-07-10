The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis, 5746 Gravois Ave., might just be the biggest little secret in St. Louis.
Just across from the Bevo Mill, the miniature museum transports guests into a tiny world. Every visit holds new surprises — from meticulous mansions and historic kitchens, to garages, gardens, game rooms, shops, and thousands of dolls, animals and accessories.
Don’t forget to spend some time in the museum’s extensive gift shop. If it can be found in real life, then it can be likely found in a miniature version.
Museum hours are Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 314-832-7790 or visit miniaturemuseum.org.