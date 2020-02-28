Missouri American Water has announced it will invest $15 million in Webster Groves water main replacements through 2023.
Some of the larger projects include:
• Big Bend Boulevard, which will see more than 3,300 feet of 4- and 6-inch main dating from the 1920s replaced with 16-inch ductile iron main from South Berry to West Glendale.
• South Rock Hill Road, from Reavis Place to West Rose Avenue, which will see more than 2,000 feet of 8-inch main from the 1950s replaced with 12-inch PVC main.
• Atalanta Avenue, from North Bompart Avenue to Summit Avenue, which will see more than 1,600 feet of 4-inch main from the 1920s replaced with 8-inch PVC main.
• Lockwood Avenue, from Gore to Bompart, will see more than 4,600 feet of 8-inch main from the 1920s replaced with 16-inch ductile iron main.
This continues Missouri American Water’s ongoing efforts to replace the aging water mains in Webster Groves, adding to a previous investment of $7 million over the past five years.
“The upcoming main replacement projects in Webster Groves are part of a program passed by the state legislature that helps us accelerate the replacement of pipes in St. Louis County that are nearing the end of their useful life, which improves service and reliability for area customers,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water.
Work on these projects generally will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure.