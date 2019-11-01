The Family & Youth Services Bureau recently named Epworth Children and Family Services, 110 N. Elm Ave. in Webster Groves, as a recipient of three three-year grants totaling $1,605,999.
Epworth is the only Missouri agency to receive awards in the 2019 cycle for the FYSB programs. FYSB, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, supports programs for at-risk youth and their families.
Epworth’s Basic Center Program received $445,338 to support its Youth Emergency Services shelter. The agency’s Transitional Living Program was awarded a grant totaling $712,950. The program enables youth to develop independent living skills in a safe and stable setting. Epworth also was presented a total grant of $447,711 for its Street Outreach Program, which engages homeless youth and youth at risk of homelessness, as well as connects them to shelter and other services.
Founded in 1864, Epworth Children and Family Services is an agency that helps children, youth and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education and employment.