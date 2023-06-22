Roehm, Mildred (Mickey) (nee Herzog), took her place with the angels on June 11, 2023. She was born in Centralia, Illinois, on Aug. 18, 1926. Mickey was married to the late Ernest M. Roehm on June 19, 1948. She is survived by daughters Karla (Robert) Buttorff and Janna (Anthony) Veith; granddaughters Kara Lee, Kristine (Joshua) Ornstein, and Kaitlyn (Allen) Williams; great-granddaughters Amelia and Saige Ornstein, Ava and Audrey Lee, and Alexandra and Abigail Williams.
Mickey loved her nursing career, working as a school nurse at North Kirkwood Middle School, and later at Anheuser Busch in the infirmary.
Mickey was loved and will be missed by many.