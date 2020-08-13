Mildred Marie (Zeis) Henze

Henze, Mildred Marie (Zeis), age 91, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Bay City, Michigan. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, March 3, 1929. She had a bachelor of science in social work from Fontbonne University in Clayton, Missouri, but spent most of her life raising her six children. She enjoyed swimming, reading, being outdoors, watercolor painting, haiku and had recently published a book of her watercolors and poems called “My Woods.”
She is survived by five of her children, Laura (Jeff) Norcutt of Sanford, Michigan; Rita (Tim) Jones of Raleigh, North Carolina; Joe (Pam) Henze of Kirkwood, Missouri; Larry (Karen) Henze of Kansas City, Missouri; Charlie (Claire) Henze of Pleasanton, California; 10 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Walter Henze; son, Walter E. Henze Jr; and her siblings, brother Larry Zeis, sister Lois "Irene" Zeis and sister Rita Zeis.
A funeral mass in Missouri is being planned with final arrangements to be announced later. In lieu of flowers those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to St. Louis ARC, 1177 N. Warson Road, St. Louis, MO, 63132, www.slarc.org. To sign online guestbook, visit http://www.cremationsocietymidmi.com/. Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.